Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Acquires $49,960.82 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

