Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Acquires $49,960.82 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
