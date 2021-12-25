G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FOR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
