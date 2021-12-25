G.F. (Rick) Ringler III Sells 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

