Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Acquires C$36,113.55 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,846.85.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.18. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$301.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

