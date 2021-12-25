Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $16.40

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

