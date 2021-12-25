Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 1,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

