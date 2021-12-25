Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 3.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.60 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.