New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $55.29 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,524,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -154.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

