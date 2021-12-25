New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $58,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.11. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $132.05 and a 12-month high of $342.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

