Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 987 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.