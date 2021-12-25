New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $68,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

