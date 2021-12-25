New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,938 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $71,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,135 shares of company stock worth $3,116,814. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

