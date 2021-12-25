Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

