Allworth Financial LP Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $165.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

