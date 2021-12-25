Allworth Financial LP Has $667,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

