Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $369.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.