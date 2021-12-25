The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

