Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 277,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 129,639 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,502,000 after purchasing an additional 252,245 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

