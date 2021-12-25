AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.