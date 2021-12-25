U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Far Peak Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

