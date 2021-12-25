Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

