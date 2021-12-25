Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

