ING Groep NV Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,631.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,524.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,483.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

