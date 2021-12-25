Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.22 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $103,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

