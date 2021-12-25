Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Hyatt Hotels worth $96,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

