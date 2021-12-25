Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $92.00

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $259,973,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,652,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.