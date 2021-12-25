Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,033 shares of company stock worth $77,354 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

