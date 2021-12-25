Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $26.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

