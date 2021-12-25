Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,608 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Fair Isaac worth $92,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $435.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.