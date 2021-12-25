Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.51 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $90,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,188,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.