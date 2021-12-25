Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.65 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $88,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $626.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

