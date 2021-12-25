GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,341 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,142 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

