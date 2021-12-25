Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

