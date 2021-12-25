Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Buys $53,730.00 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

