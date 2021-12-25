Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,764 shares of company stock worth $38,629,321 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

