Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

