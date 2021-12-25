Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target at $310.00

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.