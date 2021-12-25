Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $105.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $533,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.