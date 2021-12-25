Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

