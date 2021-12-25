Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

