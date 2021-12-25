Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,890 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

