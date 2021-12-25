Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.26 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tuesday Morning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.