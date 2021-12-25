Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $13,569.40 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $8,400.00 and a 52 week high of $13,569.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12,352.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11,393.09.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

