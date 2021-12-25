GWM Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XCEM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $31.53 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

