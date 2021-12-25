SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 813.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

OVV stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

