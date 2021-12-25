Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

