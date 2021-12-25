Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,000 Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 36,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $254,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,357 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXLG stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

