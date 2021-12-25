Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

