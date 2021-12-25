POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

