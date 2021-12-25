Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

