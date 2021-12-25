B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 9,417 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

